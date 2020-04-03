Lesson 5: Planning the Live Event

 

Planning the Live Event delivers strategies for ensuring that your speakers, your digital environment and your team are ready for go-live day. This includes determining how many team members or subject matter experts you should dedicate to engagement and monitoring live polling, social media, and the back end of the platform. This lesson concludes with the best practices for finding, vetting and coaching speakers, including day of action items and responsibilities to consider when launching your digital event.

After completing this lesson, you’ll be able to:
• Assess the time commitment for speakers and create an expectation outline.
• Measure registration numbers to determine the number and type of team support roles needed for the live event.
• Define characteristics of a successful digital event speaker to aid in selecting the right speakers for your audience.

Clock Hour(s): 1.0   |   EIC Domain: Domain B: Project Management

April 3, 2020