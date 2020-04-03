Lesson 1: Digital Event Strategic Planning

 

Lesson Description:

Digital Event Strategic Planning focuses on your ability to clearly articulate a digital event plan in a one-page overview that leaders of your organization can buy into. The lesson covers various meeting types and strategies to align the digital technologies, as well as the considerations that go into building a “dream team” of suppliers, internal staff and volunteers.

After completing this lesson, you’ll be able to:
• Identify the differences among a Live, Simu live and On Demand session or event.
• Review a variety of event types and strategies to best align events with the right technology.
• Explore the types of events that are better-suited for self-service platforms vs. full-service platforms.

Clock Hour(s): 1.5   |   EIC Domain: Domain A: Strategic Planning

