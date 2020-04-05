PCMA Digital Event Fast Track – Lesson 4

Lesson 4: Building the Digital Environment

This lesson explores examples of detailed project plans and timelines to organize the various moving parts of a digital event. You’ll examine the skillsets, internal collaborators and external support necessary to produce and launch your digital event. This includes a discussion on how to build out a digital environment that properly represents your brand and fosters engagement and interactivity.

After completing this lesson, you’ll be able to:
• Develop a project plan and timeline for your digital event to share with internal and external teams.
• Build a plan for the format(s) of your session delivery.
• Categorize the interactivity tools that will be most useful to your participants.

Clock Hour(s): 1.0   |   EIC Domain: Domain G: Meeting or Event Design

Resources:

