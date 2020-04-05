PCMA Digital Event Fast Track – Lesson 3

Lesson 3: Content Strategy Creation & Delivery

This lesson explores the best practices that will allow you to significantly influence your audience and extend the ROI of your digital events through quality content that can be repurposed to drive results after the event. It also covers how to collaborate with speakers and effectively crowdsource to curate content that your audience needs while translating those preferences into effective session design.

After completing this lesson, you’ll be able to:
• Define the desired action you want attendees to take during and after your event.
• Design a draft session agenda and a plan for how participants will engage with your content (determine the sequential actions they take for each activity).
• Develop a speaker training program to ensure quality control and attendee participation.

Clock Hour(s): 1.0   |   EIC Domain: Domain G: Meeting or Event Design

April 5, 2020