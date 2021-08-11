Delta Variant Throws Wrench in Events Industry Recovery

Like most businesses, the events industry was hoping the worst of the pandemic was behind us and the finish line was in sight. But just as in-person events have started up again, so has COVID, with the Delta variant causing infection rates to rise, mostly among the unvaccinated. Because the Delta variant spreads more quickly than other variants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July began recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings, reversing its earlier guidance.

Organizations are again canceling in-person events, rethinking plans for upcoming hybrid events, and considering vaccine mandates for participants. For our latest Business Events Recovery Dashboard, we’re checking in again with the business events community — both planners and suppliers — to see how their short-term plans are being affected.

Please join your colleagues in taking this short survey to help us understand what’s on your mind. You have until 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 17 to complete it. Thank you for taking part.