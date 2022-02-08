COVID-19 and the Business Events Industry — Two Years and Counting

With the pandemic at different infection rates around the world, planning a return to in-person events remains a moving target. We’re bringing back our Business Events Recovery Dashboard survey to learn how event professionals are doing business in an environment that remains uncertain.

Author: Convene Editors       

In our last Business Events Recovery Dashboard survey, conducted Dec. 7-14, half of planner — and 43 percent of supplier — participants said they were feeling optimistic. At the time, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was just coming on the scene and in-person events were making something of a comeback. Now, just two months later, a continually fluid COVID environment makes the industry’s recovery a challenging proposition.

Whether you are a planner or supplier, we want to hear how you are moving forward in the next few months and into the second quarter.

Please join your colleagues in taking this short survey. You have until 3 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 14 to complete it. Thank you for taking part.

Create your own user feedback survey
February 8, 2022

Related Posts