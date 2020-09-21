COVID-19 Survey: What Are Business Events Professionals Working on Now?

Author: Convene Editors       

Convene’s COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard has been regularly assessing the pandemic’s impact on events professional stakeholders and helping us get a bead on their efforts to reskill in the Next Normal and to reimagine events — all-virtual, hybrid, and face-to-face. In our August survey, one-third of planners and nearly half of suppliers said they believe that when the pandemic crisis passes, smaller local and regional events will thrive before national and international groups gather. But some groups already have started gathering in person in a world without a coronavirus vaccine, so in this survey we’re asking respondents if they’ve recently participated in a face-to-face event and whether they’d give that experience a thumbs up or down.

Please join your colleagues in completing this 5-minute survey. You have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 24 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Find the results of past Recovery Dashboards.

