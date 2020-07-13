COVID-19 Survey: The Business Events Industry’s Recovery and Inclusivity Efforts

Author: Convene Editors       

Living with COVID-19 continues to challenge us to think differently about the business events industry and try to plan for its future in an uncertain and constantly shifting environment. Convene’s COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard has been regularly assessing the pandemic’s impact on events professionals — planners and suppliers — and how they are charting a path forward. During this time of upheaval, as we reexamine our efforts to make our communities and events truly inclusive, we’re also asking planners about their diversity initiatives in this latest survey. We ask you again to participate.

This survey should take about five minutes for you to complete, and you have until 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 16 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Download a PDF from the most recent Recovery Dashboards.

Create your own user feedback survey
July 13, 2020

Related Posts