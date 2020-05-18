COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard: How Are Planners and Suppliers Moving Forward?

Author: Convene Editors       

Despite the business events industry slowly coming back to life with trade shows in Asia, the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve around the world. Every other week, PCMA and Convene are surveying business event professionals — planners and suppliers — to understand our community’s short- and long-term business expectations. We will share the critical insights your answers collectively reveal about how the business events industry is navigating this pandemic to help guide your personal and professional recovery planning.

This survey should take under five minutes for you to complete, and you have until 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 21 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Download a PDF comparing the results of the first three surveys.

Create your own user feedback survey
May 18, 2020

Related Posts