COVID-19 Crisis: A Time to Reset the Business Events Industry?

Author: Convene Editors       

covid-19

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gives the business events industry a chance to look at where it’s been, and where it should go in the future.

Every corner of the business events industry has been upended like never before by the COVID-19 pandemic. How are you holding up? What has been your experience? If we look at this unprecedented period of uncertainty as a time to reset, what kind of future can we envision for business events? We’d love to hear your thoughts and how we can help you. Please participate in this brief anonymous survey, so that we can share insights to help us move forward together through the coronavirus crisis.

What Events Professionals Need to Know About COVID-19

PCMA has created a COVID-19 resources page to help event professionals find reliable information about the outbreak and to share events industry-related resources to ensure they are prepared.

March 30, 2020

Related Posts