COVID-19 Survey: Is the Business Events Industry Ready to Reopen?

As the world cautiously reopens during the pandemic, so too is the business events industry with the return of trade shows in Asia and the scheduled return of some events in the U.S. But with the COVID-19 crisis still present, what will these face-to-face meetings look like? And will business event professionals and attendees be willing to meet in person? And how has the community embraced digital events?

These are some of the questions raised in our now monthly COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard. PCMA and Convene will survey business event professionals — planners and suppliers — to understand how our community’s short- and long-term business expectations continue to evolve. We will share the critical insights your answers collectively reveal about how the business events industry is moving forward during this pandemic to help guide your personal and professional recovery planning.

This survey should take under five minutes for you to complete, and you have until 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 18 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Download a PDF from the three most recent Recovery Dashboards.