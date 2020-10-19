COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard Survey: Looking Toward 2021

Author: Convene Editors       

Believe it or not, it’s been a month since our last COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard survey went out, and it’s time to check in again to see how you’re feeling about the current state of the business events industry, and how you’re reskilling and envisioning the recovery taking place. This month, we are wiping the slate clean for 2020 and asking you to share your expectations for 2021. Also new this time around: As we’ve seen how digital/hybrid events are evolving, we’re asking if any of you are embracing new opportunities and launching a digital event that hasn’t previously been held in person.

Please join your colleagues in completing this 5-minute survey. You have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 22 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Find the results of past Recovery Dashboards.

