ReedPOP Moves Forward with Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle

Author: Michelle Russell

Takeaways from ReedPOP’s actions:

In their messages to their audience, organizers that are moving forward with their events during the COVID-19 outbreak need to carefully balance assurances with empathy.

A fan convention taking place in next week in Seattle offers a great example and makes an exception to its no-refunds policy.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers that are moving forward with their plans to hold their events in the next few weeks — after exhaustive analysis — are recognizing that some of their registrants may still feel nervous about traveling and gathering in large groups.

Organizers can do all they can to provide assurances that they are addressing all the health protocols, making their attendees’ welfare their top priority, and providing resources to help them make an informed decision. But some may just want to play it safe and stay home.

Of course, there are differences between a business event and a consumer fan convention, but Reed Exhibitions’ ReedPOP division, which produces pop culture events globally, including the upcoming Emerald City Comic Con, offers an example for all event organizers. To be held in Seattle, a city on the front lines of COVID-19, the fan convention website provides a message to its audience that strikes the right balance between “we’re moving full steam ahead” and “we get that you may have doubts about coming” — recognizing that it’s a personal decision.

Emerald City Comic Con, held March 12–15, at the Washington State Convention Center, issued a statement, which you can link to from a strip at the top of the Emerald City homepage, explaining why the organization feels confident moving forward with the event — while continuing to closely monitor developments — and, at the same time, saying, “if you wish to forgo attending this year’s edition of Emerald City Comic Con, we absolutely respect your wishes and will refund your ticket purchase.” Take a look at the ReedPOP statement that links to a refund form where the information is repeated. ReedPOP added a red-and-black Novel coronavirus information box at the bottom of the homepage linking to another statement that includes the CDC’s tips on hand and respiratory hygiene. Finally, on the ECC Fan FAQs page is a What About Coronavirus? tab offering links to local and state health departments.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.

