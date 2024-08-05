Shining a Light on the Important Work Meeting Planners Do

Last year, event professionals told us that they are feeling simultaneously anxious and excited about the future of the business events industry. What’s changed? By spending around 10 minutes to complete our survey, you can help us demonstrate the strengths and challenges of the events industry, uncover trends going forward, and underscore just how you make events of all kinds work. Please participate in Convene’s 31st Meetings Market Survey — a benchmark piece of research that has set an industry standard for decades.

Those who complete the survey* — which closes Friday, Sept 6 — can participate in the draw for one free registration at a PCMA event, depending on your location (more information in the survey). Thanks in advance for your participation.

*Note: The survey is not open to event suppliers.