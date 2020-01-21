Construction Begins on $1.8 Billion Addition to the Washington State Convention Center


The project, located in downtown Seattle, will feature a new 255,000-sq.-foot exhibition hall, a 60,000-sq.-foot ballroom, and a collective 125,000 sq. feet of meeting rooms. (Building Design + Construction)

January 21, 2020

