News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Stop Surfing, Your Boss Is Watching You
As about a third of U.S. workers continue to toil from home, companies are turning to “tattleware,” technology that tracks what employees are doing all day on their computers, NPR reports. It’s intrusive, for sure, and probably legal.
Is the Coronavirus Crisis Putting Companies at Risk of Losing Female Talent?
By addressing four key biases and barriers, the Harvard Business Review says, companies can prevent the careers of women employees from becoming collateral damage during the pandemic and keep themselves on track for gender inclusion.
How to Build Your Network During the Pandemic
As COVID-19 wiped out face-to-face events, it also ended valuable opportunities for professionals to foster relationships that turn into new business deals or future job prospects. Forbes has some ideas for maintaining your career momentum without the help of networking events.
Battling Burnout: How Managers Can Help
Working from home can cause a different kind of burnout, Inc. reports. Here are some ways managers can help their employees fight fatigue and feeling like they always need to be on duty since they now live where they work.