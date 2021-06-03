News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Pandemic Revealed How Much We Hate Our Jobs. Now We Have a Chance to Reinvent Work
As the postpandemic great reopening unfolds, millions of people are reassessing their relationship to their jobs after spending the past year re-evaluating their priorities. How much time do they want to spend in an office? Where do they want to live if they can work remotely? Do they want to switch careers? For many, this has become a moment to literally redefine what is work. Time explores how the workplace just isn’t working anymore — and what we can do about it.
The Racism of the ‘Hard to Find’ Qualified Black Candidate Trope
Stereotypes and racial bias in hiring and promotion are damaging at personal, career, and organizational levels. Stanford Social Innovation Review examines the four foundational fallacies upholding the argument that organizations can’t find qualified diverse candidates, including their desire for a “culture fit.”
5 Work Habits of the World’s Most Successful People
How do successful people like Elon Musk manage to do it all? OnDeck, the global online small business lending company, recently analyzed the work habits of 40 prominent business leaders to see how they achieve superhuman feats without burning out. Forbes shares the five work habits of the world’s most successful people that will change the way you approach your day.
How to Stop Overthinking
Many common strategies to combat overanalyzing in your head sound reasonable or useful, but research shows that they can inadvertently cause more harm than good and, ironically, lead to even more overthinking. Psyche outlines what you can do to refrain from dissecting your thoughts and how overthinking isn’t something that happens to us — it’s within our control.