Business Events Recovery Dashboard: A Step Forward?

As Convene was getting ready to send out the latest COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard survey, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing rules for fully vaccinated people in the U.S., allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Also in the news: According to The Associated Press, U.S. coronavirus cases are at their lowest rate since September and the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest point since the pandemic began.

That’s a dose of optimism for business events professionals eager for a return to in-person events, but the latest CDC guidance does include the caveat that masks still should be worn in crowded indoor settings. Event organizers still will need to factor in health and safety concerns — including spacing, mask-wearing (or not), venue, event size, and local policies. Also, that slippery question of whether to ask attendees and others to show proof of vaccination remains.

For the May survey, Convene would like to hear from you — both planners and suppliers — about how you see the recovery taking shape in light of the latest news and the uncertainties that remain.

