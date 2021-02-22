Business Events Recovery Dashboard: It’s Been Almost a Year of This

Heading into March, it will be a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic (March 11) and many U.S. states announced stay-at-home orders. In that time, the pandemic has infected millions of people around the world and taken hundreds of thousands of lives. Its ravaged industries — the hospitality, tourism, and events business among them.

But business events professionals are nothing if not resilient, and the recovery — bumpy as it may be — has begun. For our latest Business Events Recovery Dashboard, we’re once again taking the pulse of event pros —both planners and suppliers — to gauge how they see they recovery taking shape.

Please join your colleagues in completing this short survey. You have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Find the results of past Recovery Dashboards.

