Business Events Recovery Dashboard: How Are You Feeling Post-Election?

Author: Convene Editors       

Since our last COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard survey went out, election day has come and gone in the U.S. — although the results remain a subject of contention. In light of that recent event, fresh news of the more than 90-percent efficacy of two COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trials, and as the U.S. experiences a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases, we’re checking to see if your expectations for the business events industry recovery have changed since October.

Please join your colleagues in completing this short survey. You have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 19 to finish. Thank you for taking part.

Find the results of past Recovery Dashboards.

November 16, 2020

