Business Events Recovery Dashboard: A Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Author: Convene Editors       

As we approach the end of 2020 — a year of dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak — many are hopeful that getting the green light to vaccinate will put an end to the sickness, death, and chaos the virus has caused. For our latest Recovery Dashboard survey, we’ve added new questions to gauge how this latest development may be causing planners and suppliers to rethink physical events in 2021, including whether proof of vaccination will become a requirement for participation.

Find the results of past Recovery Dashboards.

December 14, 2020

