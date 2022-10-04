It’s been nearly six months since we last checked in with event planners and suppliers, and we don’t need to tell you that lot has happened in that time. More and more in-person meetings are taking place, helping the event industry’s recovery. But numerous outside forces — the rising costs of resources and services necessary to make events successful chief among them — make that recovery challenging.

With the return of our Business Events Recovery Dashboard survey, we’re asking you — event professionals and suppliers — how you’re adjusting your plans to reflect the latest realities and forecasting your future events amid so many uncertainties.

Please join your colleagues in taking part in this short survey to help us understand what’s on your mind. You have until 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to complete it. Thank you for taking part.