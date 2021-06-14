Has the Business Events Recovery Turned a Corner?

Last week, World of Concrete made a big splash as the first tenant at the newly expanded Las Vegas Convention Center — and the first large convention to take place in Vegas since the pandemic, drawing an expected 30,000 attendees. Does World of Concrete signal that the business events industry has turned the corner, ushering in a return to in-person events? Convene would love to hear from event pros – both planners and suppliers – about whether news of this convention and other large physical events starting to resume is affecting your own recovery timeline.

