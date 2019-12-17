Arlington Set to Vote on Another $550-Million Loews Hotel and Convention Center


dallasnews.com

The new 888-room hotel and 15,000-sq.ft.-convention center project would go in the city’s growing entertainment district and would connect to the recently opened Live! by Loews Arlington hotel by a pedestrian skybridge. (Dallas Morning News)

Read More
December 17, 2019

Related Posts

Subscribe

Recent Posts