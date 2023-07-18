APAC Webinar Features: Hear from our attendees about Project SPARK

The “Project SPARK: The AI Tool for Eventprofs, by Eventprofs” webinar on 18 July 2023 received incredible feedback on how SPARK can support and help them regain their precious time from repetitive tasks.
“AI will not replace you and your job, but people who use AI will.”
Veemal Gungadin, Founder & CEO, Gevme
Hear from our participants on their thoughts and how they used SPARK:
“SPARK is an amazing tool for business events!”
Karen Bolinger, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Destination Gold Coast
“SPARK saves me valuable time!”
Ethan Ng, Managing Partner, MET Communications
“SPARK is highly commendable.”
Senthil Kumar, Account Manager, Sarcon
Your Access to SPARK
Embrace the challenge of adopting new AI technology for the human connections you create!
SPARK is now available for immediate access to:
- PCMA Members;
- CEMA Members;
- PCMA APAC Labs – Future of Work attendees;
- APAC webinar – Project SPARK attendees.
If you missed out on our events or webinars, you can still register to get into the waitlist for free SPARK access.
What’s Next?
Here are the things that you can do now to tap into our resources:
