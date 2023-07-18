APAC Webinar Features: Hear from our attendees about Project SPARK

Your Access to SPARK

Embrace the challenge of adopting new AI technology for the human connections you create!

SPARK is now available for immediate access to:

PCMA Members;

CEMA Members;

PCMA APAC Labs – Future of Work attendees;

APAC webinar – Project SPARK attendees.



If you missed out on our events or webinars, you can still register to get into the waitlist for free SPARK access.