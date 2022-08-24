4 Great Reasons to Host Your Next Meeting in Greater Lansing

Why do meeting planners keep returning to mid-Michigan? Because when it comes to events, Greater Lansing is known for going the extra mile. Plus, the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau (GLCVB) is always on hand to provide teams with their complimentary, dedicated support. Here are four reasons to add Greater Lansing to your shortlist:

It’s Centrally Located

Set in the heart of the Midwest, Greater Lansing is located within 90 miles of 90 percent of the state’s population. Plus, with one-hour driving proximity to the region’s major metro areas and nonstop service to Chicago, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. from Capital Region International Airport, you can be sure your meeting’s attendance will exceed expectations.

One of The Midwest’s Most Affordable Cities

Memorable meetings don’t have to break your team’s bank. Greater Lansing’s average per-day cost including food, lodging and incidental expenses is among the most affordable in the Midwest. Including exciting attractions, dining, and nightlife that fit any budget.

Proximity to Experts, Business Leaders, and More

Engaging, expert speakers draw big crowds. As Michigan’s capital and the home of Michigan State University, Greater Lansing offers a wealth of legislators, lobbyists, researchers, university experts, business leaders and trade association authorities who can give your sessions an added boost.

Unique and Memorable Meeting Spaces

Greater Lansing meeting spaces are designed for meetings big and small. Whatever you can imagine, it’s likely this city can meet the moment – from The Lansing Center’s 23 meeting rooms to the smaller spaces of the city’s museums, breweries and distilleries. Or for a truly unique meeting space, plan a cruise for your team on the Michigan Princess Riverboat.

Time to take your Greater Lansing event to the next level? The expert team at the GLCVB will make sure your gathering is one to remember.